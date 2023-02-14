Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Gap Down to $84.94

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.94, but opened at $82.44. Entegris shares last traded at $82.48, with a volume of 351,262 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.10.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.54.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 264.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).
