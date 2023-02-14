Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Shares Down 3%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.84 and last traded at $15.84. Approximately 3,869 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMVHF. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.28) to GBX 1,930 ($23.43) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,800 ($21.85) to GBX 1,892 ($22.97) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,050 ($24.88) to GBX 2,270 ($27.56) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.60) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Entain Trading Down 3.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53.

About Entain

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

