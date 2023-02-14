Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Energy Transition Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of GDLNF remained flat at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 43,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,670. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20. Energy Transition Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.06.
About Energy Transition Minerals
