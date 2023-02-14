Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Energy Transition Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of GDLNF remained flat at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 43,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,670. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20. Energy Transition Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

Get Energy Transition Minerals alerts:

About Energy Transition Minerals

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral. Its projects include Iimaussaq Complex-Specialty Metals; Kvanefjeld-REEs, uranium, zinc; Sørensen; Zone 3; and Steenstrupfjeld. The company was founded on February 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transition Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transition Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.