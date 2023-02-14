Energy Transfer (ET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Energy Transfer to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.9 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 585,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

