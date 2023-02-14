Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $247.23 million-$249.69 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.85 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.71-$2.77 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAVA. Citigroup reduced their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.11.

DAVA stock traded down $12.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.41. 1,438,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,001. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.77. Endava has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $146.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28. Endava had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $231.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endava will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

