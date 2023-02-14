Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Cut to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $72.73. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 715.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 59,361 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $909,000.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

