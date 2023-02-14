Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 94,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 491.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 507,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,163,000 after acquiring an additional 421,707 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.4% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 109,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3,470.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 67,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 65,694 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

EMR opened at $86.91 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average of $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

