Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,069,900 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the January 15th total of 4,452,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 512.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Emera from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of EMRAF stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $40.74. 1,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,892. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.33. Emera has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $52.56.

About Emera

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera Caribbean Incorporated.

