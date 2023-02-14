Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.084-1.107 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Embecta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.35 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Embecta from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of Embecta stock opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69. Embecta has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Embecta will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Embecta by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at $299,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

