Ellen F. Whittemore Sells 10,383 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.6 %
WYNN stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,915. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.92. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 2.00. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $111.77.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
WYNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.08.
About Wynn Resorts
Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.
