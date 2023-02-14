Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $349.31. The stock had a trading volume of 787,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $234.00 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The firm has a market cap of $331.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.93.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.