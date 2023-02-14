Electroneum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37,177.57 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $50.33 million and approximately $37,177.57 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004520 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001038 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00015432 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,939,424,206 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

