eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$23.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.52 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.13-$0.20 EPS.
eGain Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.88. 46,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,328. eGain has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.60 million, a PE ratio of -87.30 and a beta of 0.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EGAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday.
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
