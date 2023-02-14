eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$23.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.52 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.13-$0.20 EPS.

eGain Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.88. 46,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,328. eGain has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.60 million, a PE ratio of -87.30 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of eGain

eGain Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in eGain by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in eGain during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in eGain by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in eGain by 69.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in eGain by 181.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares during the period. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

