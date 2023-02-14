eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 million-$99.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.81 million. eGain also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to 0-$0.01 EPS.

Shares of EGAN stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $8.88. 46,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,328. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.60 million, a PE ratio of -87.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. eGain has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $12.64.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 382,614 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in eGain by 181.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 84,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in eGain by 69.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 56,327 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in eGain by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 790,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 33,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 353,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares during the period. 62.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

