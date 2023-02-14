eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 million-$99.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.81 million. eGain also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to 0-$0.01 EPS.
Shares of EGAN stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $8.88. 46,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,328. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.60 million, a PE ratio of -87.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. eGain has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $12.64.
EGAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday.
eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
