Efinity Token Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $56.65 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token token can now be bought for $0.0929 or 0.00000422 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.01 or 0.00430322 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,293.58 or 0.28505326 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 609,976,670 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

