Edward H. Frank Sells 8,000 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $1,023,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SiTime Trading Up 1.6 %

SITM stock traded up $1.98 on Monday, hitting $126.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,081. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.85. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $270.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.78 and a beta of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SITM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

About SiTime

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in SiTime by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,473,000 after purchasing an additional 131,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,216,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,520,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,738,000 after purchasing an additional 38,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SiTime by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,644,000 after buying an additional 187,116 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 690,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,391,000 after buying an additional 262,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

