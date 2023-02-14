Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Stock Price Up 4.2% on Earnings Beat

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $154.96 and last traded at $154.05. 803,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,094,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.89.

The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 93.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,153,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,418,000 after acquiring an additional 557,144 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,361,000 after buying an additional 389,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,393,000 after purchasing an additional 356,203 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

