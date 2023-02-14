Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ecolab also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.82-0.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded Ecolab from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.13.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock traded up $6.45 on Tuesday, reaching $154.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,632. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $186.13.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 25,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ecolab by 56.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

