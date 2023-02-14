Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the January 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ENX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.65. 9,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,088. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.0297 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,242,814 shares in the company, valued at $21,755,295.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $145,500.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 706,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 246,387 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 540,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 48,408 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 44,886 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 373,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 326,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 63,199 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company. The fund seeks current income exempt from federal and New York income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax.

