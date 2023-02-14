Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.17.
Dynatrace Stock Performance
Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.30 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 793.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
