Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.17.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.30 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,043,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $667,023,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,852,865 shares of company stock valued at $670,480,260. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 793.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

