Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Raised to C$26.50 at Scotiabank

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DND. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$33.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Dye & Durham stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$20.54. The company had a trading volume of 183,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.15. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of C$11.62 and a 1 year high of C$31.29.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

