Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Drax Group Stock Performance

DRXGY remained flat at $14.65 on Monday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608. Drax Group has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $21.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Drax Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

About Drax Group

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

