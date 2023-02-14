DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Performance
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $15.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.
