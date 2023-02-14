Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17. Dorian LPG has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $941.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

In other news, CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $491,580.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,229. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $491,580.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,229. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,804 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,080. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

