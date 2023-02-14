DigiByte Price Hits $0.0099 (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $158.45 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,206.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000375 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.22 or 0.00428811 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015001 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00095045 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.75 or 0.00710394 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.49 or 0.00569633 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000859 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004510 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,019,288,713 coins and its circulating supply is 15,982,303,652 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
