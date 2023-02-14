DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the shipping company on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

DHT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. DHT has a payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DHT to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Stock Up 7.7 %

DHT opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of -0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. DHT had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DHT will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in DHT by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.