DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DFIHY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.30. 2,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240. DFI Retail Group has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $16.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33.

DFI Retail Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses. The Health and Beauty segment offers personal care and baby care products.

