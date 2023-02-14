Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $12.14, but opened at $12.87. Denny’s shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 142,332 shares traded.

The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DENN shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CL King boosted their target price on Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Insider Transactions at Denny’s

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denny’s

In related news, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $93,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,746.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 16.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 121,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 131.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 414.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 545,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 439,806 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 173.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 107,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 67,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $691.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

