Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DFY. TD Securities decreased their target price on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Definity Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.45.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Definity Financial Stock Performance

TSE:DFY opened at C$36.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.66. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$27.00 and a twelve month high of C$40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.