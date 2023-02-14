Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Deere & Company by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded down $7.49 on Tuesday, hitting $407.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,248. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $426.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.26. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

