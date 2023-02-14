DARTH (DAH) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

DARTH (DAH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, DARTH has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One DARTH token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001160 BTC on exchanges. DARTH has a total market cap of $638.29 million and approximately $1.48 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DARTH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00427342 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,178.13 or 0.28307927 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000167 BTC.

DARTH Profile

DARTH’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. DARTH’s official website is darth.finance. The official message board for DARTH is darth383-000apy.medium.com. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09.

Buying and Selling DARTH

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.19639737 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DARTH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DARTH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DARTH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DARTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DARTH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.