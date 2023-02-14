Daniel J. Dalton Sells 3,120 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) Chairman Daniel J. Dalton sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $63,429.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,680.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Parke Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PKBK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 19,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,643. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $25.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Parke Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 176.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 532.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 436.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parke Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans, working capital loans and lines of credit, demand, term and time loans, equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing, fixed rate second mortgages, and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.