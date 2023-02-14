Dakota Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on D. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.92.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.97. 1,469,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,227,959. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.63. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

