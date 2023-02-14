Dakota Wealth Management Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,847 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.7% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $493,266,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,802 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $81,651,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its position in NextEra Energy by 15,909.2% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 841,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,203,000 after buying an additional 836,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.78. 1,656,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,614,262. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.63.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,672 shares of company stock worth $421,913 and sold 43,709 shares worth $3,734,841. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

