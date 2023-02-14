Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 16,825 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1,103.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. FMR LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after purchasing an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,797,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,335,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,852,000 after purchasing an additional 172,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded down $8.82 on Tuesday, hitting $406.51. 582,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,052. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $426.39 and a 200-day moving average of $394.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Argus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

