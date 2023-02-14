Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $3.85 Million Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 4.2% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Shares of O traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.42. 722,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,303. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

