Dakota Wealth Management Invests $7.01 Million in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,443 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,007,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Jack Henry & Associates as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,741,000 after acquiring an additional 286,117 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after acquiring an additional 207,243 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,157 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after acquiring an additional 138,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $25,616,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.57. The stock had a trading volume of 77,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,719. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.56 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.47 and its 200-day moving average is $187.45.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

