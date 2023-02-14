Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 13,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 22,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 142.9% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $191.73. 10,488,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,383,309. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.49 and a 200-day moving average of $182.01.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

