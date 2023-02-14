Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 301.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $1,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $90.84. The company had a trading volume of 409,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.