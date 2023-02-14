Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 49,385 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,011 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,385 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.3% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,318,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after buying an additional 24,620 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,273,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.69.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.15. 1,445,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,524,678. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.87 and a 200-day moving average of $94.55. The stock has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 73.87%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

