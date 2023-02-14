Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 2,084 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,205 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Insider Activity at Comcast

Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $3,759,086.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,032,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,671,393.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.88. 4,913,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,750,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.