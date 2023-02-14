CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Shares Up 6.9%

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. 2,087,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,896,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

CytoDyn Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab. Its product include HIV, Cancer, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and COVID-19. The company was founded by Allen D. Allen on May 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

