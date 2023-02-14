CyberDragon Gold Price Hits $0.0164 (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. CyberDragon Gold has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and $612,660.13 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberDragon Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.40 or 0.00432594 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,319.29 or 0.28655824 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberDragon Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberDragon Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberDragon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberDragon Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.