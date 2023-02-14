CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $174.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.35.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Up 2.4 %

CYBR opened at $148.51 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $180.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.