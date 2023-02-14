cVault.finance (CORE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $44,763.29

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for $5,866.73 or 0.26992584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $58.67 million and approximately $44,763.29 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance launched on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

