cVault.finance (CORE) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for about $5,915.39 or 0.27163341 BTC on popular exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $59.15 million and $44,474.40 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.05 or 0.00428079 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,163.62 or 0.28356735 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

