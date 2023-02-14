Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Sold by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,420,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 207,652 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.73% of Curis worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 656.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 275,407 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Curis by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,587,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 306,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Curis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,241,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis Stock Performance

CRIS stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 49,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,181. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. Curis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $3.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Curis

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRIS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Curis from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

(Get Rating)

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Further Reading

