Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 4,377 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Heska worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Heska during the third quarter valued at $302,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 62.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heska by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Heska by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,909,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSKA traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.84. 47,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,950. The company has a market capitalization of $875.17 million, a P/E ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 7.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average of $76.69. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $57.83 and a twelve month high of $154.85.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.64 per share, for a total transaction of $205,161.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 156,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,307,060.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 11,018 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.62 per share, with a total value of $645,875.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 167,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,793,760.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.64 per share, for a total transaction of $205,161.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 156,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,307,060.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HSKA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Heska from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

