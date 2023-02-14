CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) & Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Head-To-Head Survey

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stronghold Digital Mining and CSG Systems International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 3 3 0 2.50 CSG Systems International 0 0 3 0 3.00

Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 455.56%. CSG Systems International has a consensus target price of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.31%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than CSG Systems International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -69.77% -51.87% -2.86% CSG Systems International 4.04% 24.39% 6.99%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and CSG Systems International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $30.92 million 0.75 -$11.21 million ($3.27) -0.14 CSG Systems International $1.09 billion 1.76 $44.06 million $1.42 42.96

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSG Systems International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc. engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

