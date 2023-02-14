CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 296,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $48,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $112.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of -145.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.65.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.68.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

